The Etgar Quiz no 335

b) Haran

c) Shechem

d) Moriah

e) Canaan

2) How many days was Noah in the ark?

a) 40

b) 99

c) 120

d) 240

e) 365

3) Who was Henrietta Szold?

a) The first female member of Knesset

b) Founder and President of Hadassah

c) Israel’s second Ambassador to the United States,

d) David Ben Gurion’s Wife

e) Israel’s first female fighter pilot

4) Who should keep the Seven Laws of Noach?

a) Just Noach

b) Noach and his three children

c) All Jews

d) All descendants of Avraham

e) All human beings

5) Where was Theodor Herzl born?

a) Herzliya

b) Basel

c) Budapest

d) Vienna

e) London

[Missing Credit]

6) The three sons of Noah who were in the ark with him were:

a) Shadrach, Mishach and Abednego,

b) Shem, Cham and Yafet,

c) Reuven, Shimon and Levi,

d) Noach, Terach and Haran,

e) Moshe, Aharon and Yehoshua



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