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The Etgar Quiz no 335

Try our weekly Jewish knowledge test

October 15, 2026 16:30
Copy of Etgar Ark
illustration: Miki Shaw

By

ETGAR

1 min read
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Contains material not in the Etgar Handbook

1) Where was Abraham originally from?

a) Ur

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