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The Etgar quiz no 334

Try our weekly Jewish knowledge test

October 9, 2026 09:00
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illustration: Miki Shaw

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ETGAR

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contains material not in the Etgar Handbook

1) And God said, ‘Let us make man in __________’.

a) The Garden of Eden

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