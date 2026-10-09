The Etgar quiz no 334

b) Our image

c) One day

d) Clay

e) Pairs

2) What did God tell Adam would happen if he ate from the Tree of Knowledge?

a) He would never need to work

b) He would die

c) He would remain in Gan Eden forever

d) It would prevent the animals from eating it

e) The tree would grow larger

illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

3) Shortly after Creation, who named all the animals?

a) God

b) The angels

c) Chava

d) Adam

e) Noach

4) After Adam and Chava ate from the Tree of Knowledge, what did they suddenly realise?

a) They were hungry

b) They were alone in Gan Eden

c) They were naked

d) They could speak to the animals

e) It was nighttime

5) How many generations were there from Adam to Noah?

a) Three

b) Five

c) Seven

d) Eight

e) Ten

6) On which day of creation did God make the trees and plants?

a) Second

b) Third

c) Fourth

d) Fiifth

e) Sixth

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