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The Etgar New Year Quiz

Our Jewish knowledge challenge is back for a new school year

September 10, 2026 11:48
Etgar shofar.png
illustration: Miki Shaw

By

ETGAR

1 min read
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1) The ten days from Rosh Hashanah until Yom Kippur are called the Ten Days of:

a) Sadness

b) Joy

c) Forgiveness

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Etgar

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