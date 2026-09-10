The Etgar New Year Quiz

d) Repentance

e) Judgement

2) Which of the following is best for use as a shofar?

a) a curved sheep’s horn

b) a curved kudu’s horn

c) a curved cow’s horn

d) a curved ram’s horn

e) a straight ram’s horn

3) Which of these is not a name for Rosh Hashanah?

a) Yom Hazikaron

b) Z’man Chadsheinu

c) Yom Hadin

d) Yom Teruah

e) Yom Harat Olam

4) How many clear days between Rosh Hashanah and the next fast day in the Jewish calendar?

a) none

b) eight

c) nine

d) 15

e) 36

5) Tashlich is

a) An additional Rosh Hashanah service

b) The longest sound of the shofar

c) A prayer said by a flowing water source to cast away sins

d) The special shawl worn by the Rabbi on Rosh Hashanah

e) The tradition of eating new fruit on the second night of the festival

illustration: Miki Shaw [Missing Credit]

6) Which of the following traditional Rosh Hashanah foods were not mentioned in the Talmud:

a) Leeks

b) Apples

c) Beetroot

d) Dates

e) Gourds

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