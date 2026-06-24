Become a Member
Family & Education

Strong Ofsted showing for ‘warm and nurturing’ Manchester school

Early years, behaviour and inclusion are highlighted in Bury and Whitefield’s latest report

June 24, 2026 15:51
Bury and Whitefield.jpg
Prepared well for school: Bury and Whitefield infants

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read

One of the community’s smallest state schools was adjudged to have achieved a strong standard in almost half the areas examined by Ofsted in its latest inspection.

Bury and Whitefield Jewish Primary in Manchester, which has 102 pupils, was rated strong in three of the seven categories: early years, inclusion and attendance and behaviour.

It met the expected standard in the other four.

Schools are no longer awarded a headline grade under the new “report card” inspection framework introduced earlier this year.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Ofsted

Jewish schools

Manchester

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper