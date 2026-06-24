Strong Ofsted showing for ‘warm and nurturing’ Manchester school

“A warm and nurturing ethos permeates this school, which is truly inclusive and welcoming for all,” Ofsted found.

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Pupils showed “high levels of respect during lessons and social times. Staff consistently model high expectations and provide ongoing praise for excellent behaviour,” Ofsted said.

Their attainment in year-6 national tests was “broadly in line with the national average”. In year-1 phonics checks last year, their achievement was “above that of their peers nationally,” Ofsted said. “Pupils are well prepared for their next stage in education.”

Staff interactions were “highly effective in developing children’s early communication skills. They model ambitious vocabulary and ask questions skilfully to deepen children’s understanding.”

When something was not working well, leaders “address it effectively,” the inspection service said.

They also had “a clear understanding of the ways to support disadvantaged pupils to achieve as well as their peers”.

Nearly 23 per cent of pupils have a special educational need – higher than the national average.

While the proportion on free schools meals at 17 per cent is less than the national average of 26 per cent, it is higher than most Jewish schools.

Keen learners: Bury and Whitefield

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The school’s roll is less than half its capacity of 210, reflecting the fall in recent decades of the local non-Charedi Jewish population.

Headteacher Melanie Kobak commented, “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection and incredibly proud of what it says about our school community”.

The outcome under Ofsted’s “new, more rigorous framework” placed Bury and Whitefield “amongst the strongest-performing schools in the area.”

Inspectors recognised that “our pupils are ‘self-disciplined and resilient learners’ who are ‘proud to be part of our school’”, she said.

Delighted: BWJP head Melanie Kobak

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“The report highlights the exceptional commitment of our staff, the support of our families and governors, and, most importantly, the wonderful children who make our school such a special place.

“We are particularly proud that inspectors recognised our commitment to broadening pupils' experiences through a wide range of opportunities, clubs, trips and residential visits, alongside the high-quality pastoral care that sits at the heart of everything we do.”