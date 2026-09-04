Strong Ofsted report sets King David High Manchester up for the new school year

Tracy Basger, head since August 2024, said: 'I am delighted that this report shows how far the school has come in the last two years. I am extremely proud of my leadership team and grateful to the staff and governors and community for their unwavering support.”

The school was considered strong in achievement, personal development and wellbeing, and sixth-form provision.

Over time, inspectors said, “pupils develop deep knowledge and skills across the curriculum… As they move through the school, they produce high-quality work that demonstrates a depth of understanding.”

In the sixth form, they “confidently and sophisticatedly articulate what they know and remember across subjects”.

They consistently achieved “above national averages across a wide range of subjects” in GCSE with disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and disabilities also achieving “consistently well in external examinations”.

The 22.11 per cent of children with special educational needs at the school are higher than the national average (13.4 per cent).

Sixthformers also achieved “equally well,” inspectors said, with “a large proportion of students securing the highest grades”.

They “strive towards academic excellence and a significant number go on to well-established universities or prestigious yeshivas or seminaries in the UK, America and Israel.”

Positive culture: King David High Manchester (photo: Ruthless Images) [Missing Credit]

Personal development provision was “thoughtfully tailored” to the needs of students. “There is a prevalence of discussions around racism, tolerance, respect and personal safety. This helps pupils of all backgrounds and faiths feel valued and welcomed in the school community.”

An “eclectic breadth of enrichment activities” was on offer.

School leaders had “taken determined action to improve overall attendance and to reduce persistent absence” and had successfully reduced the frequency of negative behaviours in the school,” Ofsted said.

Governors had “ensured that the school has the resources it needs to improve at pace”.

Pupils and staff “value the positive culture now evident across school life. Leaders set high expectations for behaviour, which are consistently taught, reinforced and embedded in daily routines,” Ofsted said.