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Strong Ofsted report sets King David High Manchester up for the new school year

Inspectors say improvements have transformed pupil experience of the school

September 4, 2026 12:30
Ruthless Images - King David-29.01.26--284.jpg
Things are looking up for King David High Manchester (photo: Ruthless Images)

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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Manchester’s King David High School has enjoyed a happy start to the new school year with an Ofsted report highlighting its strengths.

The school had dropped from “outstanding” to “inadequate” in 2021 and although it rose to “requires improvement” in 2023, it fell down then in Ofsted’s eyes on behaviour.

But in the latest report under Ofsted’s new framework, inspectors say that “pupils’ experience of school has been transformed since the last inspection”.

Headline grades are no longer awarded, but the school was judged to be achieving a “strong standard” - the second highest grade under the new system – in three areas and reaching expectations in the other four.

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Topics:

Manchester

King David High School Manchester

Ofsted

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