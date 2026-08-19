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Stamford Hill school fights council order to move because of noise

Talmud Torah London hopes the Court of Appeal will allow it to stay put

August 19, 2026 12:09
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Hackney Town Hall

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
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A Charedi school in Stamford Hill which is rated good by Ofsted is battling against a council order to vacate its premises because of the impact of noise on neighbours.

Hackney Council says Talmud Torah London (TTL), an independent school with 89 boys from five to 13, did not have planning permission to use the site as a school.

In April, a legal challenge brought on behalf of two pupils against the independent Planning Inspector’s decision to uphold the council order failed in the High Court.

But an appeal has been made to the Court of Appeal in an effort to stop the school being forced out of its premises next January.

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Topics:

Hackney

Charedi schools

Stamford Hill

planning permission

Courts

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