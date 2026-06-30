School report: schools should not have to face challenges on their own

In among the very welcome focus on special educational needs in the government’s recent Schools White Paper was an announcement designed to provide clarity on the future shape of the education system in England. The government was clear it wanted to put collaboration at the heart of the system by moving to all schools being part of school trusts.
Though further details remain to be provided, finally having some transparency on the government’s preferred end point for the design of the schools system is welcome. A shift to all schools becoming part of a multi-academy trust (MAT) is particularly good news for our Jewish schools given the multiple challenges and opportunities the sector currently faces.
Across the entirety of the Jewish community we are blessed with great schools doing amazing things for our children. High standards and quality of education mixed with a focus on strengthening Jewish life and identity. But Jewish schools are not immune to the challenges the overall sector faces – inadequate funding, an ageing school estate, impact at primary level of a falling birth rate, recruitment and retention of high-quality teachers, and significant increases in the volume of children with special educational needs.
On top of this though are issues very specific to our Jewish schools. The alarming rise in antisemitism and the threat it poses to our young people. The challenge of maintaining voluntary contributions as a means of funding Jewish education. Recruitment, retention and professional development of kodesh (Jewish studies) teachers. Shifting to deep collaboration between schools that have previously competed for pupils from within the same local community.
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