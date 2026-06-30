School report: schools should not have to face challenges on their own

Schools need to face down all these challenges from a position of strength. This is best achieved through being part of a Jewish MAT, such as the one I am proud to lead – the Jewish Community Academy Trust (JCAT). In these circumstances the government’s announcement of the future for school trusts is a gift we cannot ignore.

The current disturbing times call for solidarity and resilience of our Jewish schools like never before. The deep collaboration and sense of collective purpose only created through being part of a family of schools in a MAT is decisive for the cohesiveness of our community.

Navigating uncertain times – financially, educationally, demographically, some would say existentially – requires strength in numbers, strategic planning across the system and the power of the collective.

On the ground, our experiences in JCAT have taught us how the MAT approach delivers practical, classroom-led collaboration that can positively impact children’s chol (secular studies) and kodesh experiences.

We have seen actual resource sharing across our schools – not just of good practice, but of people. Leadership development that moves careers forward while supporting our schools. Securing additional funding for our schools only accessible through being part of a MAT. Embedding financial discipline to help schools navigate the uncertain financial landscape. And trustee-led governance that supports schools and local governors to not have to meet these challenging times on their own.

We have also learnt in JCAT what being in a MAT doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean compromising a school’s ethos or the uniqueness of the community it serves. It doesn’t mean a single curriculum across all member schools or a standardised pedagogy, without flexibility or innovation. And it also doesn’t mean that local governors don’t continue to play a key role in supporting their school and its senior leadership.

“He would say this, wouldn’t he!” I hear you say. But I have seen first hand over years in the sector that a model exists that could be crucial not just to the future of our Jewish schools, but to the resilience of our entire community. As the Chief Rabbi’s Schools Review also makes clear: our schools need not – and should not – face their challenges alone.

Adam Goldstein is the CEO of the Jewish Community Academy Trust