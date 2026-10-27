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School report: we need to set benchmarks for Jewish knowledge

Offering a broader curriculum and encouraging GCSE projects can also strengthen Jewish studies

October 27, 2026 11:53
007.JC Yavneh College 13378.JPG
JC Yavneh College 13378

By

Rabbi Dr Glenn Bezalel

2 min read
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The first part of the Chief Rabbi’s Schools Review made for sobering reading. In sum: graduates of Jewish schools leave with much pride in their Jewish identity but do not quite know what Jewish identity is.

There is much to celebrate. Jewish schools create warmth, belonging and pride. Shabbatonim, Israel and Poland trips, tefillah experiences, visiting speakers and tzedakah initiatives can and do shape lives. Informal Jewish education — what I call the “kiruv” model — is exceptionally good at awakening feeling and forging identity.

Yet experiential kiruv is sometimes offered not as a supplement to formal classroom learning — “chinuch” — but as a substitute for it. As one secondary head explained in the report: “Yes, I would love the kids to be fluent, to be more knowledgeable, but at the moment I’m happy with their engagement and their pride, as a sacrifice.”

This sets up a false choice between kiruv and chinuch. It implies that serious academic rigour in Jewish education somehow undermines enjoyment and belonging. That is not only wrong; it risks weakening long-term Jewish continuity. Quite simply, pupils shouldn’t be left with the feeling that chemistry or history are more intellectually demanding than their studies in Judaism. Kiruv may ignite the spark, but chinuch must feed the flame.

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Topics:

Jewish Education

Talmud

GCSEs

Arts

Jewish schools

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