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Family & Education

Our new inspection framework can help Jewish education get better

The Board of Deputies-backed inspection service Pikuach is launching a new framework for Jewish studies

September 9, 2026 11:45
Yavneh_Primary_School_025.jpeg
Enjoying a strong Jewish education: pupils at Yavneh Primary (photo: Zoe Cooper)

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2 min read
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What should children experience from their Jewish education at school, and what should they carry with them when they leave?

Those questions sit at the heart of Pikuach’s 2026 Inspection Framework, launching this autumn. The Inspection evaluates standards, but that is not its only purpose. We want it to help schools improve Jewish education and, through that, improve outcomes for every child.

When children learn, participate, question, reflect, grow and belong, they gain knowledge, skills and understanding, while developing a connection to their identity. What they learn has the potential to give them something they can draw upon in their next school, in a synagogue, within the community and in wider society.

The Pikuach Framework considers four key areas: Jewish curriculum and teaching, achievement, Jewish personal and spiritual development, and leadership and governance. Just as a young tree requires strong roots, fertile soil, water, sunlight and air to grow and flourish, each area has a different role to play, but all are needed for strong growth to continue.

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Topics:

Jewish schools

jewish studies

Board of Deputies

Pikuach

inspection

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