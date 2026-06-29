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Naima JPS says a very fond farewell to Leo, retiring after 41 years

Leo Galinato said the founder of the school, the late Rabbi Dr Abraham Levy OBE, had been like a father to him

June 29, 2026 13:03
Parent Association co-chairs Jenny Ghatan (left) and Aviva Levy, with Leo Galinato (Photo: Naima JPS)
Leo Galinato with Parent Association co-chairs Jenny Ghatan (left) and Aviva Levy (Photo: Naima JPS)

By

Sandy Rashty

2 min read

More than 100 parents, former students and teachers at the Naima Jewish Preparatory School came together last Wednesday evening to celebrate the career of Leo Galinato – who has worked at the school for the past 41 years as a caretaker, chef and security guard.

The summer party, which included live Latin music and kosher catering, hosted guests from three generations, including those who now send their children to the school.

Speaking at the event, Mr Galinato, 72, who previously served in the Special Forces in the Philippines, said: "Working at this school has taught me so much, not just about Jewish traditions but about faith, respect and community.

Leo Galinato (Photo: Naima JPS)Leo Galinato (Photo: Naima JPS)[Missing Credit]

"Everything I have experienced at this school has shaped my life, and I will always be grateful for the kindness, friendship and support that Naima has given me over the past 41 years."

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Naima JPS

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