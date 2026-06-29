Naima JPS says a very fond farewell to Leo, retiring after 41 years

Mr Galinato also paid tribute to Naima JPS’ founder, the late Rabbi Dr Abraham Levy OBE, who first offered him a job, saying: "Rabbi Levy was like a father to me. He taught me so much, and I will always be grateful."

He went onto receive a standing ovation on the night after a tribute video with messages from school children and colleagues was played.

Anna Sanders, a former pupil, said: “Leo joined the school when I was five years old and welcomed me and my two brothers and sister to school every single day with his warm and friendly smile.

“When my son joined Naima, and I saw Leo’s amazing smile again as we arrived on his first day, it felt like being back home. He has now welcomed all four of my children with that same calm and reassuring smile.”

School parent Natalie Yaffe, who is a former student herself, said: “Leo’s dedication over more than 40 years has helped shape the school’s community, and it was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate and thank him.”

Julian Levy, chair of governors and son of Rabbi Levy, said: "Over the past 41 years, generations of children have come and gone, members of staff have changed, the buildings have evolved and the world around us has transformed. Through it all, there has been one constant: Leo."

He added: "Leo has been the person everyone turned to when something went wrong, and very often the reason things never went wrong in the first place."

Naima JPS chair Julian Levy (Photo: Naima JPS)

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Headmaster Bill Pratt penned a poem, reflecting on the roles Mr Galinato had undertaken to keep the school running, from fixing boilers to carrying out security checks late into the night.

Parent Association co-chairs Jenny Ghatan and Aviva Levy thanked Mr Galinato – and went on to launch an appeal for funds to install air conditioning across the school.

Highlighting the creation of a new library, playground upgrades and community events, they said their next ambition was to prioritise the install of air conditioning in larger communal spaces, including the school gym, before extending it to classrooms.

Founded in 1983 as the first Sephardi Jewish school in England in more than 100 years, Naima JPS today educates around 180 boys and girls aged between two and 11.