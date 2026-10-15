More than 40 education warning notices in force relate to Charedi schools

More than 40 warning notices issued by the Department for Education against Charedi independent schools remain active, according to recently released figures.

But the DfE’s latest list shows that no warning notices have been given to Charedi schools so far during 2026.

A warning notice is received by a school when Ofsted has determined that is failing to meet independent schools standards. The notice is withdrawn by the DfE when it is satisfied that the school has met the standards.

According to the DfE, warning notices against five Charedi schools remain listed for 2025; two for 2024 and five for 2023.