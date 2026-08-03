London rabbis ban schools from opening next term unless they accept more pupils

Fifty strictly Orthodox rabbis in North-West London have issued a directive prohibiting local Jewish secondary schools from opening for the new term next month until places have been found for boys currently without them.
But the proprietor and chairman of governors of one school have responded by resigning, saying they were handing over its administration to the rabbinate.
The rabbis, who include several dayanim from the Federation Beth Din and the London Beth Din, told six independent Charedi secondary boys’ schools in the area that they had to provide places for more than 20 boys who did not have one for next term.
In a letter in both Hebrew and English, the rabbis expressed their disappointment “with a heavy heart” and said schools had a joint chiyuv – obligation – to offer places.
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