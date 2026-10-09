Leeds Jewish Free School is ‘a special place to learn’, says Ofsted

Leeds Jewish Free School has received a ringing endorsement from Ofsted which described it as “a special place to learn”.
It maintained a “strong standard” for attendance and behaviour – the second highest of the five evaluation grades in Ofsted’s new system – while reaching the expected standard in the other six categories.
Inspectors found it to be “a small caring school where the Jewish ethos supports to achieve and develop a sense of belonging.The school goes beyond faith or cultural identity and is genuinely inclusive. A school that has strong values at its core.”
Pupils from different faiths and background “interact harmoniously”, they said.
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