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Joy for Clore Tikva, Alma and King David Manchester at Ivrit spelling bee

Young spelling stars shine at the 10th anniversary contest

June 18, 2026 16:51
Spelling bee 2026DSC_0850.JPG
Spelling stars: winners Roni Itach, Jessica Gilbert and Olivia Rabinovitch with Dalia Wittenberg and Pajes director of education Sharon Radley at the National Hebrew Spelling Bee

By

Simon Rocker

3 min read

It was a triumphant first time at the National Hebrew Spelling Bee for Clore Tikva Primary from Redbridge as it clinched first and second place in this year’s contest in the year-5 category.

After an early start to the day to make the competition at the London School of Jewish Studies on Thursday, King David Manchester had also cause to celebrate by winning the year-6 contest.

And Alma from Whetstone, which had five of the 12 finalists in the three events, won the challenge for Dovrei Ivrit, that is for children from Hebrew-speaking homes.

The event, which was launched by PaJeS and Routes into Languages into East to encourage the learning of Ivrit, was marking its 10th anniversary this year.

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Topics:

Jewish schools

Hebrew

pajes

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