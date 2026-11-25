[Missing Credit]

Attainment 8 takes a pupil’s eight best results, which must include English and maths, that count double, and at least three traditional academic subjects such as history, geography, science or languages.

In three schools including JFS, at least 80 per cent of pupils achieved grade 5 or more for English and maths (grade 5 is equivalent to a high C in the previous system, while grade 4 is the lowest pass).

JFS headteacher Dr David Moody said, “My admiration goes to all the students who have worked with such grit in their studies and, alongside that, my deepest gratitude goes to all of the staff who have so selflessly supported them.

“It is not just the tenacity and determination of our students that is impressive, but also the care and support that they give to each other. It makes JFS a great place to be a part of and we are lucky to work with such brilliant people.”

All but one Jewish school achieved above the national average for “attainment 8” and the percentage reaching grade 5 or above in English and maths.

Boys at the strictly Orthodox Manchester Mesivta until now have sat their GCSEs a year early – but in future they will take them a year later as in most other schools.

The four lowest ranked Jewish schools all improved on their GCSE attainment figures from last year.

There is no progress score, which measures how well pupils have done since entry into secondary school because of the disruption of Covid five years ago.

Also, absent from DfE’s performance website – which has been revamped to make it more user-friendly – is the EBacc (English Baccalaureate) measure.

EBacc was introduced in 2011 by the Conservative Education Secretary Michael Gove to encourage the take-up of more traditional academic subjects. However, the government has ditched it after a curriculum review last year concluded that it restricted student choice.

No figures are yet available for private schools. But international GCSEs, which Immanuel College offers in some subjects, do not count towards government performance figures.