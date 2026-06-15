Inpectors praise Southend’s ‘happy’ Chasidic school

Teachers showed “secure subject knowledge” across the curriculum and taught phonics for reading effectively, Ofsted reported. “Pupils who do not keep up with the programme are given extra support so they can catch up quickly.”

Beis Chinuch had “a clear and coherent programme for pupils’ personal development. It focuses on helping pupils to grow into confident, caring and respectful individuals,” Ofsted said.

Recently, year-6 pupils learned basic first aid. “This helps pupils to be confident in helping others in their community in an emergency if needed.”

They “respect belief systems that are different to their own and they celebrate cultural diversity”.

Joel Klein, co-chair of the school, said: ''We are very pleased with the outcome of the inspection. It reflects the significant effort that the headteacher and staff put into the school on a daily basis.''