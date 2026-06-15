Inpectors praise Southend’s ‘happy’ Chasidic school

Southend’s only Jewish school has passed its latest Ofsted inspection.
Beis Chinuch Lebonos, an independent strictly Orthodox primary school for girls, was “a happy place” whose 110 pupils “learn well”, inspectors said.
The school, which was set up by the Chasidic community that has established itself in Westcliff-on-Sea in the past few years, was rated as “requires improvement” when graded two years ago.
Schools no longer receive headline grades but after the most recent visit this year inspectors found that this time school had achieved the expected standard in all seven areas examined.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.