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Inpectors praise Southend’s ‘happy’ Chasidic school

Beis Chinuch Lebonos is a happy place to learn and celebrates cultural diversity, inspectors said

June 15, 2026 11:38
Western_Esplanade,_Westcliff_on_Sea_-_geograph.org.uk_-_2574890.jpg
Westcliff-on-Sea (photo: Stephen McKay/Wikimedia Commons)

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read

Southend’s only Jewish school has passed its latest Ofsted inspection.

Beis Chinuch Lebonos, an independent strictly Orthodox primary school for girls, was “a happy place” whose 110 pupils “learn well”, inspectors said.

The school, which was set up by the Chasidic community that has established itself in Westcliff-on-Sea in the past few years, was rated as “requires improvement” when graded two years ago.

Schools no longer receive headline grades but after the most recent visit this year inspectors found that this time school had achieved the expected standard in all seven areas examined.

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Topics:

Charedi schools

Ofsted

Southend

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