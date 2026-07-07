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Government confirms RE to become part of the national curriculum

’Cautious’ welcome for move from group representing Jewish RE educators

July 7, 2026 15:37
Sarah Mullally GettyImages-2267703876 (1).jpg
The Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally addressing primary school children earlier this year during her pilgrimage from London to Canterbury Cathedral along the Becket Way (Getty Images)

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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The government has confirmed that religious education is to become part of the national curriculum and will launch a public consultation on its content in the autumn.

Although RE is compulsory in state schools for children from 5 to 18, it has never enjoyed the status of a national curriculum subject.

Up to now, syllabi have been determined at local authority level but the subject’s inclusion in the national curriculum will enable consistency across the country.

Welcoming its forthcoming inclusion, Board of Deputies vice-president Jeremy Michaelson said, “Widespread religious literacy is important for social cohesion in the UK and good quality RE in schools plays a vital role in achieving this. We want to see every child taught to understand and respect difference, rather than let it divide us.”

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Topics:

religious education

Schools

the national curriculum

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