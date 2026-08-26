Chasidic school at centre of planning battle is praised by Ofsted

A Chasidic school in Stamford Hill, which is battling against a council order to vacate its premises, has passed its latest Ofsted inspection.

Hackney Council says Talmud Torah London does not have planning permission to use the site it has occupied for the last six years as a school and must leave because neighbours have complained of the noise.

But an appeal against the order brought on behalf of pupils at the independent boys school has been lodged at the Court of Appeal.

The school, which has 120 pupils aged from five to 14, was previously ranked as good by Ofsted. Under a new inspection framework, schools are no longer awarded a headline grade but TTL reached the expected standard in all six areas examined.