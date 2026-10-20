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Charedi school takes heart from Ofsted recognition of progress

Manchester Mesivta head says there has been a ‘remarkable turnaround’ at the boys secondary school

October 20, 2026 11:17
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Making progress: Manchester Mesivta

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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The head of the state-aided Charedi boys secondary school, Manchester Mesivta, says he is gratified by Ofsted recognition of efforts to turn it around.

The school, which has 233 pupils, was twice marked as one that “requires improvement” in its previous two inspections.

Headline grades are no longer awarded under the new “report-card” system but Mesivta achieved the expected standard in three out of seven categories while being rated as “needs attention” for the remainder after its latest visit from inspectors.

As headteacher Rabbi Zevi Katz explained to parents, a “needs attention” grade “identifies areas requiring improvement, whilst recognising that the school’s leadership is likely to have the capacity to deliver it. It is not a failing judgement.”

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Topics:

Charedi schools

Ofsted

Manchester

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