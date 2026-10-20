Charedi school takes heart from Ofsted recognition of progress

He told the JC: “We are extremely proud of this Ofsted report, which recognises the remarkable turnaround Manchester Mesivta has undergone over the past few years.

“When I became headteacher in January 2024, the school faced considerable challenges, and we have worked enormously hard to transform its culture, strengthen behaviour and raise expectations across the school.

“It is particularly gratifying that Ofsted has now recognised the strength of our leadership and governance, inclusion, and personal development and wellbeing.”

He added: “We are under no illusions that there is still significant work ahead, particularly in improving attendance and ensuring consistently high standards of education across the school. However, this report provides powerful independent recognition of just how far Mesivta has come, and gives us enormous confidence as we continue our journey of improvement."

Manchester Mesivta (photo: A.R. Photography) [Missing Credit]

Ofsted said the school fostered an inclusive culture, prioritising the needs of children with special needs.

Leaders were “ambitious for the school’s success, inspectors reported, and their efforts to address “a legacy of underperformance” were having a “positive impact”.

Mesivta delivered an effective personal and development programme that prepared pupils to “contribute positively to society as responsible and selfless adults”, Ofsted said.

Although exam attainments had been lower than the national average, a “large contributory factor” to this had been that Mesivta pupils take them a year early, Ofsted said.

While pupil absenteeism remained higher, leaders had “quickly secured a considerable change in behaviour expectations” and pupils behaved well.

A new curriculum has offered a broader range of subjects.

Whereas Mesivta boys previously took GCSEs and A-levels a year early, boys will in future take their GSCEs in Year 11 and A-levels in Year 13, with more demanding requirements for sixthform entry as well as the inclusion of vocational subjects.

Rabbi Katz told parents that this summer’s GCSEs results showed “a markedly different picture” than recently with 72.8 per cent at grade 5 or above compared to the national figure of 55.5 per cent. But as they were taken in year 10, it would be another year before they were recorded in official Department for Education figures, he explained.