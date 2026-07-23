Catholic schools to teach pupils about antisemitism

The programme will initially be piloted in Catholic schools in the Midlands, with a view to it potentially being rolled out more widely.

President of the Board of Deputies Phil Rosenberg said: “It is vital that schools teach young people to recognise and reject antisemitism. The Board of Deputies is proud to work with the Archdiocese of Birmingham and the Catholic Education Service to develop resources for Catholic schools, that will also help teachers deliver accurate, empathetic education about Jewish identity.

“We are grateful to the Department for Education for funding this important pilot, which has the potential to be scaled across the wider Catholic school community. I would also like to pay tribute to the commitment of the Catholic Church to taking real and meaningful steps to educate children against antisemitic hate.”

The Most Rev Bernard Longley, Archbishop of Birmingham and consultor to the Holy See’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, and the Rt Rev Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds and Chairman of the CES, said in a joint statement: “One of the most fundamental Biblical teachings is that each one of us is made in the image and likeness of God.

“In Catholic schools, 10 per cent of curriculum time is dedicated to religious education, meaning alongside Catholic Christianity, other religions like Judaism, Islam, Sikhism and world views are given more study time than in most non‑denominational schools, contributing to community cohesion.

“The Catholic education sector within the Archdiocese of Birmingham therefore welcomes this opportunity to work in partnership with the Board of Deputies of British Jews on a pilot initiative to help benefit schools and communities at a time of heightened tensions across the country.”

Of the 19 dioceses in England, Birmingham, which covers 13 local authorities stretching from Stoke to Reading, is home to the highest number – 241 – of Catholic schools and colleges.

Throughout England and Wales there are 2,129 Catholic schools and colleges, educating 824,397 pupils, and employing 50,381 teachers.