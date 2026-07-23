Become a Member
Family & Education

Catholic schools to teach pupils about antisemitism

The pilot project – run by the Board of Deputies and Catholic organisations – is being launched in the Midlands

July 23, 2026 15:28
(l-r) Archbishop of Birmingham Bernard Longley, executive director of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales Gregory Pope, Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg, Board of Deputies interfaith and social action officer Daniel Epstein O’Dowd and Archbishop of Westminster Richard Moth
(l-r) Archbishop of Birmingham Bernard Longley, executive director of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales Gregory Pope, Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg, Board of Deputies interfaith and social action officer Daniel Epstein O’Dowd and Archbishop of Westminster Richard Moth (Photo: Board of Deputies)

By

Gaby Wine

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Pupils in Catholic schools will be getting lessons on how to recognise and challenge antisemitism, thanks to a grant from the Department of Education.

The resources will cover harmful myths and conspiracies circulating on social media and online gaming platforms.

The lesson guides and videos would also support teachers in delivering “accurate, empathetic lessons on Jewish identity, diversity and lived experience”, said the Board of Deputies, who are running the programme with the Archdiocese of Birmingham’s education service and the Catholic Education Service (CES).

The resources are designed to be integrated into Religious Education (RE), personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) and citizenship lessons.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Board of Deputies

catholicism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper