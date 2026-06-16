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Family & Education

Alyth to review future of kindergarten

Fall in numbers at the Ofsted outstanding-ranked facility shows pressure on traditional nurseries

June 16, 2026 12:09
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Alyth Synagogue (Google Street View)

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read

Alyth Synagogue is carrying out a review of its kindergarten to determine why numbers have been falling.

The kindergarten, which takes children from two to four and has run for 56 years at the north-west London synagogue, is ranked “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Alyth chair Gary Lipman told the JC: “We want to keep it open” but “because numbers are falling, we need to investigate why”.

Whereas it regularly took 20 new children each year, “right now we have half of that,” he said. But the synagogue was “actively promoting” it in order to try to get numbers up.

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Topics:

Alyth

early years

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