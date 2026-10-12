Zionist Federation shifts right after new leadership elections

The leadership of the Zionist Federation – the oldest Zionist body in the UK – has shifted from the religious left to the religious right after elections on Sunday.
The organisation will be run by a board of 15 directors with four representatives each from Eretz Hakodesh UK, representing the Orthodox right, the Sephardi Shas UK and Likud UK.
In the uncontested election, the other three seats went to a nominee from the right-wing Herut, the left-wing Meretz and the religious Progressive Arzenu.
The new board have taken over from a group of five directors who include its outgoing chair, Rabbi Lea Mühlstein – a former international chair of Arzenu – the designate chair of the Movement for Progressive Judaism, Noeleen Cohen, and Professor John Strawson, a representative of Meretz.
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