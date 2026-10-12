Zionist Federation shifts right after new leadership elections

Eretz Hakodesh is a new grouping established in recent years to appeal in particular to Charedi congregants. Shas has only appeared on the UK scene over the last few years.

The older Mizrachi Federation, which represents central Orthodox Zionism, is not part of the ZF.

In a statement, Rabbi Jonathan Guttentag of Eretz Hakodesh and David Menachem of Shas, said their organisations and Likud welcomed “a new chapter for the Zionist Federation”.

They said: “We come with firm convictions, but with open hands. We extend the hand of friendship and co-operation across the entire spectrum of Jewish communal life, inviting all to work together to ensure that the Zionist Federation is reinvigorated.

“At a time when Israel faces grave threats, Jewish communities in Britain confront rising antisemitism, and the discredited accusation that ‘Zionism is racism’ is once again being heard in British political discourse, the three organisations expressed their determination that the Federation should become an active and effective voice, engaging with Parliament, government and the wider public.

“The three organisations also welcomed the constructive spirit in which the outgoing leadership approached the transition and look forward to an orderly handover and a new period of cooperation and constructive leadership.”

Over the past four years, the ZF has kept a low public profile, owing to financial constraints. Its main activity was the organisation of last year’s year election to choose Britain’s delegates to the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem in which more than 10,000 people participated.

Rabbi Lea Muhlstein [Missing Credit]

Rabbi Muhlstein said: “I am proud of what we have achieved together in bringing the Zionist Federation back from the brink of insolvency and putting it on a sounder financial and organisational footing, with democratic governance structures fit for the future. It is immensely satisfying to hand over an organisation that is in a much stronger position than the one we inherited.

“My sincere hope is that the new leadership will build on this foundation and ensure that the Zionist Federation remains a genuinely representative and democratic organisation, reflecting the diversity of views and voices within its membership.”