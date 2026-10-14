World Jewish Relief helps Uganda Jewish community mark October 7 anniversary

The chief executive of World Jewish Relief has spoken about the “deeply emotional” October 7 commemoration he attended at the synagogue of the Uganda Jewish community.
Paul Anticoni OBE joined members of the Kahal Kadosh She’erit Yisrael (KKSY) at their synagogue on the third anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attacks.
He told the JC: “The commemoration was deeply emotional, but it also reminded me of the comfort of being part of a global Jewish community. No matter where in the world, we’re a people connected by values, traditions and history.”
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