World Jewish Relief helps Uganda Jewish community mark October 7 anniversary

Paul Anticoni (left) with members of the Kahal Kadosh She’erit Yisrael (KKSY) community in Uganda (Photo: WJR) [Missing Credit]

Joined by visitors from the UK, the congregation held the flags of Israel and Uganda side by side following the ceremony, in a gesture of remembrance and solidarity with Israelis and the wider Jewish community.

Inside the synagogue, two candles were lit on the bimah and left to burn, in memory of those murdered in the attacks and the hostages who died in captivity. Kaddish was recited, and the congregants acknowledged the enduring trauma felt across the global Jewish community.

Among those attending the service were Aaron Diibo, the community’s chairman, Tarphon Kamya, director of Jewish Response Uganda, and Rabbi Elisha of KKSY.

As well as Anticoni, they were joined by Danny Rosenkranz, who has helped the community rebuild their lives.

The Israeli and Ugandan flags held up in symbol of solidarity outside the synagogue (Photo: WJR) [Missing Credit]

KKSY is part of Uganda’s wider Abayudaya Jewish community, which faced persecution during Idi Amin’s dictatorship, when many members concealed their Jewish identities and prayed in secret.

The community has maintained its traditions and recently rebuilt its synagogue. Many members earn their livelihoods through farming, supported by Jewish Response Uganda and World Jewish Relief.