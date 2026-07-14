Work Avenue celebrates twenty years in business

Work Avenue, a UK-based employment and business support charity, has marked its 20th anniversary.

Beginning as a small desk in an office in Finchley in 2006, Work Avenue chair Mark Morris said at their anniversary event that the charity had “assisted more than 40,000 families during the past 20 years”, and he pledged that the charity would continue to be “a pillar in our community”.

The evening was a chance to celebrate the charity’s growth. Trustee Paul Mann presented awards to those with who have helped Work Avenue’s success over the past 20 years. Among them was Global Group, led by Moshe Feldman, which, in partnership with Work Avenue, regularly utilises the charity’s recruitment service to create employment opportunities across the Jewish community.

The Innovator Pioneer award was presented to Craig Hartzel, who helps Work Avenue to support – rather than substitute – people with AI through educating them on how to use artificial intelligence. Hartzel’s relationship With Work Avenue began when he spoke on a Work Avenue AI panel, when ChatGPT was in its early stages.