Veteran campaigner against elderly isolation picks up another prize

Trevor Lyttleton, the stalwart campaigner against loneliness among the elderly, has been honoured with yet another prize – the lifetime achiever award at the 2026 National Diversity Awards.
The 90-year-old triumphed over nine other worthy nominees to receive the trophy in front of a jubilant audience at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral last Friday.
Lyttleton founded Contact the Elderly, now known as Re-engage, in 1965, and spent more than half a century as its chair.
The charity was pioneering as one of the first organisations to recognise the value of intergenerational connection, supporting vulnerable and isolated elderly people with friendship and excursions.
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