Veteran campaigner against elderly isolation picks up another prize

Upon accepting his award, Lyttleton said he was “deeply honoured and profoundly grateful” and that it “belongs equally to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, trustees and staff whose kindness and dedication made it possible”.

“When I founded Contact the Elderly in 1965, I never imagined that bringing lonely older people and volunteers together over tea would grow into a multicultural charity and nationwide institution,” he continued.

“Over 60 years, I have learnt that loneliness does not discriminate, and neither should compassion. I have always tried to live by one simple principle: ‘Never let our old people and the vulnerable down.’”

The event was hosted by TV presenter Konnie Huq and inclusion leader Paul Sesay, who founded the National Diversity Awards in 2012.

Huq described Lyttleton as having an “extraordinary commitment to community, connection, and inclusion”.

Sesay added that over 50 years, Lyttleton has “created a genuine connection with people from all backgrounds built on warmth and equality”.

Lyttleton with presenter Konnie Huq (credit: Sara Porter / National Diversity Awards) Sara Porter

Prior to Lyttleton’s acceptance speech, a video played with short speeches from people linked with him and the charity.

Barbara Sutherland, who has attended tea parties hosted by Re-engage, and who turns 100 years old this month, said that “joining one of Trevor’s tea parties has transformed my life”.

“I really look forward to them, and I’ve enjoyed so many wonderful times with marvellous friends there,” she continued.

“Through these social events, I’ve met some wonderful people including the lovely volunteers. They have opened my world and made me appreciate just how good things can really be, no matter how old you are.”

Re-engage’s chair of trustees, Jonathan Upton, added that “with simple acts of kindness, Trevor has created an extraordinary and inclusive community, bringing friendship and connection to thousands of otherwise lonely and isolated older people”.

And one of their volunteers, Rohan Young, said that “volunteering for Trevor’s charity has brought me so much satisfaction”.

Lyttleton, a member of West London Synagogue, has been picking up shiny accolades like a magpie of late, as he recently received a Guinness World Record for the longest career as chair of a charity.

And a couple of years prior, he was named a Community Game Changer by the National Lottery in recognition of the positive and lasting impact of his lifework.

Click here to watch the video of the awards; skip to 2:33:30 for the start of the lifetime achiever award, 2:38:50 for the announcement and video clip, or 2:40:40 for Lyttleton’s acceptance speech.