Former charity chair picks up Guinness World Record after nearly 50 years of combatting elderly isolation

Trevor Lyttleton’s mission in life is simple: to help make the world a better place.
The 90-year-old campaigner from north-west London has gone some way towards doing this: he has helped make life better for thousands of elderly people since setting up his charity, Re-engage – formerly called Contact the Elderly – back in 1965.
Now he has achieved a Guinness World Record for the longest career as chair of a charity – his tenure lasted from 1965 until he retired in 2015.
The West London Synagogue member told the JC he accepted the accolade “on behalf of all the amazing volunteers and people who supported the charity over those years, because without them, this would never have happened.
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