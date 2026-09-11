Former charity chair picks up Guinness World Record after nearly 50 years of combatting elderly isolation

“I hope this will boost the charity and help draw attention to the dire need to focus on combatting elderly isolation.”

Trevor Lyttleton with his Guinness World Record certificate (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

When Trevor founded the charity, originally just called Contact, his idea was simple and low-cost: to set up groups of volunteers who organise tea parties for elderly people to combat the loneliness and social isolation they faced – through tea, cake and companionship.

The first group was set up in Marylebone after Trevor discovered that there were 6,000 isolated elderly people living in that area alone.

By the time he retired 50 years later, the charity consisted of 8,000 volunteers, with 600 tea parties taking place every month. Over the years, tea parties have been held all over the UK, including two at 10 Downing Street.

Trevor acknowledges his work has contributed to making life happier for older people but says there is still lots left to do. “In 2018, the press reported that there were one million older people in Britain left starving through loneliness,” he said. “I call this the greatest hidden humanitarian disaster of our times, that nobody knows about because there’s nobody to shout for them.”

Trevor with David Cameron at 10 Downing Street's 2012 Royal Jubilee Party (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Trevor, a retired solicitor, has been campaigning against loneliness in older people for six decades. He has lobbied successive governments to reform adult social care, and his latest campaign – Help Young and Old and Save Millions – proposes tax incentives to encourage older homeowners with unused space to rent out affordable rooms to younger people, was supported by David Cameron.

He said that when he wrote to Theresa May after she took office in 2016, she promised that his charity would have a “major role in shaping our society and the place older people have in it”, recalls Trevor. “She also stated that we would end loneliness in our lifetime.” May launched the government’s first loneliness strategy in 2018, but by July 2019, she was no longer in power. “She had good intentions, but nothing happened.”

Trevor cites his grandmother Gertrude as his inspiration behind his drive to help older people. “She was an amazing woman, who told very witty stories, and I remember being fascinated listening to her. I learnt from her that the elderly were more fun to be with than most of us realise.”

Trevor Lyttleton in the 1970s (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

However, it is his Polish-born great-grandfather, David Lubelski, to whom he attributes his inherited “passion for campaigning genes”. David, who set up a tailoring business in Leeds in the late 19th century, risked his livelihood to campaign against the corruption and exploitation of workers and was also one of the first people to champion women’s rights.

Trevor grew up in Leeds in an Orthodox family and a tightly-knit Jewish community. After studying law at Cambridge, he later specialised in music and copyright law, followed by elder law in the 1980s.

Alongside his law career, he established a successful career in music – composing, recording and producing music for the BBC in the 1970s and receiving a Grammy nomination in 1980. He released his latest album, Turn off the News, Turn on the Music, at the age of 89, “to boost spirits in challenging times”.

Trevor is no stranger to awards. After being an appointed an MBE for his long-term voluntary services in 2007, he received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Volunteering Award in 2013, was named a Community Game Changer by the National Lottery in 2024 and has now been shortlisted for the Lifetime Achiever Award in the National Diversity Awards 2026. The winner will be announced on September 18.

The current Re-engage chair, Jonathan Upton, and the broadcaster and writer Giles Brandreth put him forward for the Guinness World Record. “Giles’ mother was one of our tea party hosts, and he’s a long-standing supporter of the charity,” Trevor said.

Trevor Lyttleton's Guiness World Record certificate [Missing Credit]

Although he is no longer formally involved with the Re-engage, Trevor and his wife, Zippi, still occasionally host tea parties. Retired they may be, but they are as busy as ever. Zippi is currently translating her mother’s account of being put on a death march in Romania, which was recorded on tape in a mixture of English, Yiddish and Hebrew. Trevor continues to campaign tirelessly on various humanitarian issues close to his heart, writing letters to Downing Street and national newspapers. And he still finds the time – and energy – to exercise to music for 45 minutes every morning.

Having been disappointed in the past by politicians’ promises to fix the social care crisis, he is now pinning his hopes on Andy Burnham.

“I’m just hoping that the Prime Minister will be able to at least help old people who are frail and other vulnerable people too. Even if the government can’t do a complete social care reform, at least tackle this major tragedy, which I call ‘ending our national shame’,” he says.

Of course, Andy is invited for a cuppa, too.