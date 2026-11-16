Media personality Vanessa Feltz has revealed the trials and tribulations of being single and looking for a “nice Jewish boy”.
Feltz was speaking at the sold-out Camp Simcha Ladies’ Lunch, where she implored guests to find her a shidduch. “I want you to bring every ounce of your IQ, your intelligence, your Filofaxes, your Rolodexes, your smartphones.
“Somebody must have a great-great-zaide. All I need is for him to be breathing…I’m not even asking that they should have their own teeth. A shred of hair is too much to ask. Has anyone got anyone - at all?”
Much to the amusement of her audience, the TV and radio host divulged her disappointment at going on dates with Jewish men, who “look as if they’ve been exhumed from Bushey [Cemetery] that morning”.
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