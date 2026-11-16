“ You’ve got to slightly fancy them, right? I’m not saying you’ve got to want to take off their yarmulke with your teeth. I’m not saying that you’ve got to feel an animal urge to grab them and shove them into the cholent. I’m not saying that, but at least [you need to] feel – and even the frummest ladies here will admit it – a tiny little frisson of some kind of attraction, for goodness sake.”

The 64-year-old host of YouTube show At Home with Vanessa also bemoaned the impossibility of meeting up with a potential partner through online dating, “because if I walked into a branch of Wetherspoons – not one of my regular haunts – and you were just an ordinary schmerel on the Clapham omnibus, in one second, you would have texted every member of your family, and it would have gone round the world 50 times, and it would be in the Sun.

“I don’t fancy that, so I really have to be introduced to someone. Nu?”

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Her witty anecdotes extended to gently poking fun at the Sephardi community, to whom she was first introduced through her Sephardi son-in-law.

“The culture shock is absolutely enormous. Had she married – God forbid – I don’t think I should say this in shul – a Protestant – I don’t think there would have been so great a cultural clash than from marrying a Sephardi.”

She argued that “the Sephardi thing if a thing”, explaining: “They mention being Sephardi about every two and a half minutes. You know how the rest of us will talk: ‘Are they Jewish?’, ‘Are there any Jewish people here?’, ‘Is there a kosher butcher?’, Sephardi people talk about being Sephardim all the time, It’s an endless thing.

“And when they do it, they do it with this very lovely, confident feeling of superiority. They know they’re better than the humble Ashkenazi, who just schlapped over from Plotzk. That they’ve got this kind of Lawrence of Arabia thing going on. There are camels somewhere in the background…”

Sharing her other observations of the Sephardi way of life, Feltz added: “They love to come all the way on a plane, a bus and a train, with quite a lot of Sephardi food in their handbag, and the whole thing is quite… alarming, should I say?”

On a more serious note, Feltz praised the “remarkable” previous speaker, Chanie Silver, who shared how Camp Simcha had been supporting her and her family while she cared for her son, Sebastian, who has a complex life-threatening heart condition.

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A friend first put Chanie in touch with Camp Simcha when she was struggling to cope with the demands of caring for her critically ill newborn while also looking after her older daughter, Sidney.

She described how her family liaison officer, Talia, quickly became “a lifeline”, arranging night-time respite care, hospital transport and meals.

Chanie, who is raising funds separately for potentially life-saving treatment in Boston, told guests: “When people ask me what Camp Simcha means, it’s simple: they made us feel safe, they made us feel less alone and they helped me keep going.”

(l-r): Vicoria Joseph, Rachely Plancey, Chanie Silver and Chanie's Camp Simcha family liaison officer, Talia Savitz (Photo: Bettina Jacobs) [Missing Credit]

Camp Simcha co-founder and head of family liaison Rachely Plancey spoke about the isolation often experienced by parents a seriously ill child. “There is a moment that parents describe to us again and again. It’s not always the diagnosis itself. It comes later…[It’s] 2am, the hospital ward has fallen silent, the corridors have emptied, and in that moment, every monitor sounds louder.

“That isolation is why Camp Simcha exists. To ensure no Jewish family in the UK has to cope with serious childhood illness alone.”

(l-r) Alyson Martin, Victoria Joseph, Rachely Plancey, Camp Simcha CEO Daniel Gillis, Rachael Pollock and Susan Menashe (Photo: Bettina Jacobs) [Missing Credit]

The event, organised by Camp Simcha’s The Lunch committee and sponsored by committee chair Victoria Joseph and her husband Lance, raised over £92,000 for the charity, which supports children with serious illnesses and their families.