Mum raising £400,000 in the hope of saving life of three-year-old son with serious heart conditions

A mum of a little boy with several serious heart conditions is calling on the community to help her raise the funds needed to pay for life-saving treatment in the States.
Sebastian Silver, three, was born two months early with holes in the heart, an underdeveloped right ventricle, cross-cross heart (where one ventricle sits above the other instead of side by side) and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes a rapid heartbeat.
Doctors also identified ccTGA, where the arteries and ventricles are switched, a condition which can lead to heart failure.
His mum, Hannah, said: “Each condition is rare on its own, but together, they present an exceptionally rare and perilous clinical picture.”
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