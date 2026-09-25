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Mum raising £400,000 in the hope of saving life of three-year-old son with serious heart conditions

Hannah Silver is looking to take her son, Sebastian, to the States for a specialist procedure to ‘give him a real chance of a full, long life’

September 25, 2026 09:50
Sebastian Silver, with his mum, Hannah, and sister, Sidney (Photo: courtesy)
Sebastian Silver, with his mum, Hannah, and sister, Sidney (Photo: courtesy)

By

Gaby Wine

2 min read
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A mum of a little boy with several serious heart conditions is calling on the community to help her raise the funds needed to pay for life-saving treatment in the States.

Sebastian Silver, three, was born two months early with holes in the heart, an underdeveloped right ventricle, cross-cross heart (where one ventricle sits above the other instead of side by side) and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes a rapid heartbeat.

Doctors also identified ccTGA, where the arteries and ventricles are switched, a condition which can lead to heart failure.

Sebastian Silver in ICU (Photo: courtesy)Sebastian Silver in ICU (Photo: courtesy)[Missing Credit]

His mum, Hannah, said: “Each condition is rare on its own, but together, they present an exceptionally rare and perilous clinical picture.”

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Topics:

Life-saving heart surgery

Fundraiser

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