Mum raising £400,000 in the hope of saving life of three-year-old son with serious heart conditions

Over the years, hospital “became our second home”, with Sebastian enduring life-saving surgeries and spending months in ICU, while Hannah, a single mum, juggled his care with looking after Sebastian’s big sister, Sidney.

“Every time he caught a simple cold or cough, it turned into a major emergency. Far too many times during the early hours of the morning, he was rushed to the hospital to be resuscitated,” said Hannah.

“As a single mum, I was torn in two – trying to be at Sebastian's bedside in ICU while trying to comfort a terrified, heartbroken daughter at home who just wanted her mum and baby brother back.”

Sebastian Silver in hospital with his sister, Sidney (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Hannah said she has now been given “the news that every parent dreads” – that doctors had told her they had exhausted all surgical options in the UK. “All I could do was take Sebastian home, make memories and begin palliative care.”

“Searching the globe for answers”, Hannah has now set up a Gofundme page to raise at least £400,000 needed for a specialist procedure at the Boston Children’s Hospital, which Hannah hopes will save her son’s life.

On her Gofundme page, Hannah writes: “I refuse to accept that this is where my son's story ends. Specialists in Boston believe Sebastian is a candidate for a specialised double switch biventricular repair.

“This procedure reroutes his circulation into a working 1.5-ventricle system, balancing the workload across both chambers and providing the two-sided blood flow his body needs to thrive.”

She said that the operation “offers Sebastian a real chance of a full, long life”, adding that her “only barrier now is funding”.

The £400,000 would go towards life-saving surgery and intensive care, medical transport and travel expenses to get the family safely to the US and temporary accommodation near the hospital during Sebastian’s months of recovery.

Sebastian has needed treatment since he was born (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Of her little boy, Hannah says: “Sebastian is a pure barrel of laughs. He loves life, dinosaurs, toy cars, Peppa Pig, and whatever his big sister happens to be playing with.

“He has a smile that instantly lights up a room and melts hearts. Sidney and Sebastian are inseparable best friends who do everything together – and occasionally annoy each other, like all good siblings do.”

The fundraiser has so far reached over £15,000. “Every single donation, no matter how small, brings Sebastian one step closer to Boston,” writes Hannah.

For those who can’t donate, she asks that people share the page widely, adding: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in Sebastian and giving him a fighting chance.”

To donate, click here