United Synagogue announces closure of Hackney and East London

One of the United Synagogue’s oldest congregations, Hackney and East London Synagogue, is to close shortly after Succot.
After its Grade II-listed building in Brenthouse Road was sold in 2009, members of the community – which was founded in 1881 – had been meeting up elsewhere in the borough.
But now numbers had dropped to the point where the congregation was “no longer sustainable”, said the United Synagogue.
Benjamin Vos, head of community development at the US, said: “Hackney and East London Synagogue has had an immense and positive impact on thousands of Jews and Jewish families over almost 150 years.
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