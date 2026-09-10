United Synagogue announces closure of Hackney and East London

“The closure of this community is not a story of failure. Failure would have been if Hackney and East London Synagogue had not served generations of Jews. For well over a century, at Brenthouse Road and elsewhere, this shul enabled people to pray, learn, celebrate, mourn and build Jewish lives and families.

“Like many communities throughout Anglo-Jewish history, Hackney was created to serve Jews in a particular place and at a particular moment. Hackney’s legacy lives on in the generations it helped shape.”

The US is launching a project to commemorate the synagogue, inviting people to share memories, personal stories and photos to collect for an online history.

The community’s remaining members are being offered transfers to other communities.

"Our focus now is on honouring and preserving the remarkable story of Hackney and East London Synagogue while supporting members as they continue their Jewish journeys within other communities. We are determined that this proud legacy will not be forgotten,” Vos added.

Hackney now boasts the biggest Chasidic community in Europe.

There is also a Progressive, a Masorti and an independent central Orthodox synagogue in the area, but the closure of Hackney and East London marks the end of the US presence – although there remains a United Synagogue shul in South Tottenham, around two miles away.