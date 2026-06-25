UK community urged to support Ukraine’s Jews after deadliest month of war

Ukraine’s Jewish community is facing one of its “most dangerous periods” since the start of the war, heads of World Jewish Relief have declared.
Last week, a live international briefing saw humanitarian workers and Ukrainian organisations discussing the “devastating” impact of the Russia’s escalated missile and drone attacks, which killed at least 274 people and injured 1,763, according to the UN human rights monitoring mission, making it the deadliest month since April 2022.
Ahead of its match-funding campaign on June 28 and 29, the organisation is urging the UK’s Jewish community to support Ukrainian Jews requiring humanitarian aid.
Paul Anticoni OBE, chief executive of World Jewish Relief, said during a webinar: “Ukraine’s Jewish community is one of the most vulnerable Jewish communities worldwide at this moment…I cannot overemphasise that.”
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