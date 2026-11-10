What Israel can teach us all about community building

So, while Tel Aviv is the second most populous city in Israel (Jerusalem takes the top spot) with around 490,000 people – not much bigger than the borough of Barnet, but a lot noisier – tonight, it feels like a lonely place.

This is partly because I have just spent an eye-opening four days on a “crash course” of Israel’s peripheral communities, courtesy of JNF UK.

As well as eating what must have been the best falafel this side of the northern and southern borders (I did mention that Israel is all about the food), what I learnt was that despite some profound political, social and cultural divisions, there are pockets of Israeli society who are “doing community” really, really well.

So, while much of the UK might not be prepared to eat an Israeli avocado, they could do a lot worse than adopt some of the country’s strategies for building better communities.

Everyone has a role to play

In Be’er Sheva, at Dekalim B, a SEND high school, the head teacher describes special educational needs “not as a barrier, but as an opportunity to flourish”. The syllabus is focused on tapping into pupils’ skills – be they art, music, dance or something else – so they can leave the school with a level of independence and being able to contribute to society.

Start young

At Kibbutz Holit, where, on October 7, around 18 people were murdered and nine were taken hostage, they are hoping to attract more young families by opening a brand-new kindergarden, as it is here, at the “school-gates”, where new relationships will be built.

The importance of Gen Z

On Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which also suffered big losses, young Israelis are spending a gap-year volunteering, bringing their youthful energy and enthusiasm to efforts to revitalise the community.

A bottom-up approach

One of the most tangible examples of community building in Israel is Osim Shechuna, which literally translates as “making a neighbourhood”. The organisation is giving disenchanted youth the chance to identify run-down community spaces in their neighbourhood and the skills to improve them – reducing crime-rates, while also increasing a sense of pride. The plan is to reach all 195 disadvantaged districts in Israel.

It’s not the space but what happens in it which counts

In Dishon, a moshav just 1km from the Lebanese border, all the residents returned after being evacuated for over a year due to war. “Because the elderly residents had got really used to there being a lot of activities in hotels, the first thing we did was to provide a lot of clubs for adults. This ensured that they were busy and less afraid,” said Yakira Levy, the moshav’s head of education and culture.

Being alone doesn’t mean being lonely

It was on Be’er Milka, Israel’s newest moshav and surely one of the most remote – in view of the Egyptian border – where the sense of community, with just 300 people, was unexpectedly profound. Resident Mitch Sohmer put it best when he said: “This is why Ben Gurion wanted us to come here. To challenge the Jewish people to make the desert green – and to build people.”

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Gaby Wine is the JC’s community editor. She was visiting border communities supported by JNF UK