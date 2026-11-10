What Israel can teach us all about community building

There is nothing lonelier than living in a big city.
Various writers have come up with this line or something similar, and sitting in a hotel room in Tel Aviv, with the streets below teeming with couples, families and gap-year kids, I am beginning to appreciate the sentiment.
The plan was for my daughter (also a gap-year kid) to join me this evening from Jerusalem, but schedule changes and hair-washing got in the way. This is a shame as I was already eyeing up dinner options as I was walking along Nahalat Binyamin with my takeout Greek yoghurt and granola in hand this morning. (Did I mention that Israel is all about the food?)
Instead, I find myself sitting on my hotel bed, eating a sabich meal for one, flicking between the trials of the Kardashians (Kim’s bar exams, Kourtney’s complex relationships and Khloe debating about whether or not to expand her family – all of them looking preternaturally flawless throughout) and another American TV channel, where each programme is competing to show the most gruesome medical procedure possible. (I quickly discover that this is not the best choice for a TV dinner.)
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