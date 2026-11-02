The special needs school in Israel where pupils learn to be teachers

At the front of a classroom, a young man is leading fellow students in a dance to Toy, the winning 2018 Eurovision song by Israeli pop star Netta. His moves are slick and the timing is spot on. The other pupils are enthusiastically joining in, with many quickly mastering the choreography.
But this isn’t a performing arts school; it is Dekalim B High School in Be’er Sheva, which teaches autistic pupils and students with learning disabilities.
While it is one of several schools for pupils with special needs in the south of Israel, its approach is unique, thanks to its head, Sigal Shriki, who joined the school in 2023, from a mainstream school in Arad.
“When kids learn something they love, if we give them the wings, they can fly,” she told the JC. “But we need to firstly find out what it is that they love. Then we can nurture excellence.
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