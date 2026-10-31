A Jewish community must have room for those without children

Josh Moritz and Carly Minsky made a deeply personal decision: to share their lives together without having children. Yet, having experienced estrangement within synagogue-based communities, they sought belonging in alternative Jewish circles. There, however, they discovered another painful absence: the Jewish content that had drawn them towards communal life in the first place.
I read their story a few weeks ago in the JC with considerable interest, empathy and sadness. No Jewish couple should ever feel excluded from communal life because they have chosen not to have children. If our communities are to survive, let alone flourish, we must recognise that Jewish belonging cannot be conditional upon parenthood.
Undoubtedly, Judaism places enormous value upon bringing children into the world. The Torah opens with the Divine command to “be fruitful and multiply” (Genesis 1:28), repeated after the Flood (Genesis 9:1). Isaiah reinforces this principle: God “did not create the world to be empty; He formed it to be inhabited” (45:18).
Yet, Jewish law itself acknowledges the considerable burden of pregnancy and childbirth. The formal obligation of procreation rests upon men. Our tradition recognises that motherhood cannot be imposed as a religious duty.
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