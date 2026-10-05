‘It’s time that Jewish people without children felt they counted too’

When Carly Minsky posted on social media something about her decision not to have children, one person put in the comments: “Hitler wins.”
“This is a horrendous and dangerous way try to coax people into having children,” says Carly, adding that while no one has said anything like this to her face, when she tells people in person she doesn’t have children, “there isn’t necessarily judgement, but there is awkwardness, as I’m not doing what is expected in a community which is so focused on family and the next generation.
“People don’t always want to engage. They see me as less important, not relevant. It’s painful for people who want to have children and can’t and also for people like me, who choose not to.”
Carly says she knew from a young age that she didn’t want to become a mother. “There’s never been a point in my life when I have ever considered parenthood. I’m a very active aunt to my niece and nephew, but there is an absence of desire [to have my own children].”
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