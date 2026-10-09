Solicitor in line to become first Jewish Law Society president in over 50 years

A Jewish solicitor is in line to become president of the Law Society of England and Wales, more than 50 years after the last Jewish person to hold the position.
Jeff Lewis is due to take over as president at the representative body for the legal profession in 2028, after being named this year as the organisation’s deputy vice president.
He will serve a one-year term in this role before moving on to become vice president and then president, in line with the body’s leadership structure.
The last Jewish Law Society president was Sir David Napley, who held office in 1976.
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