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Rabbi Jonathan Guttentag chosen as new leader of the Zionist Federation

New chairman is great-grandson of the man who coined the word ‘Zionism’

October 20, 2026 17:40
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Rabbi Guttentag

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JC Reporter

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Rabbi Jonathan Guttentag was elected chairman of the Zionist Federation UK by its new board on Sunday.

The former rabbi of Whitefield Hebrew Congregation in Manchester helped to establish the UK branch of Eretz Hakodesh, a new Zionist movement set up in recent years to attract Charedi supporters.

For six years, he has served as the international liaision for the Coalition for Jewish Values, a conservative-leaning Orthodox group in the USA.

Commenting on his election, Rabbi Guttentag said he was “honoured by the confidence my fellow directors have placed in me.

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Topics:

Zionist Federation

Eretz Hakodesh

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