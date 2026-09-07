Phil Rosenberg to stand for second term as Board of Deputies president

Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg has confirmed he will seek re-election for a second three-year term in May.
The PR consultant was believed to be the youngest leader in the organisation’s history when he was elected two years ago at the age of 38.
Rosenberg informed deputies of his decision to stand at Sunday’s plenary meeting and also made his first public comments on an emerging debate over whether the presidency should in future be paid.
He told deputies that the position had become “effectively a full time – or more than full time – role” and he was ‘just about managing” through the support of family and friends.
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