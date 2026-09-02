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Board of Deputies considers proposal to pay president for first time in its 266-year history

The JC speaks to voices on both sides of the debate who set out the arguments for and against the proposal to make the position at the helm of the community organisation salaried in a break with tradition

September 2, 2026 13:44
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Current Board president, Phil Rosenberg (centre), alongside Board deputies celebrating Jewish Culture Month (Credit: BoD)

By

Daniel Ben-David,

Daniel Ben-David

4 min read
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The Board of Deputies (BoD) is set to consider a proposal for the position of president to be salaried for the first time in its history.

The post has been unpaid since the organisation was found in 1760. A debate is now under way over the proposal.

The JC understands that remuneration has been discussed in the region of £100,000 to £150,000 a year, although the precise amount would be decided by an independent remuneration committee.

“Such a sum would make the presidency financially viable for candidates who would otherwise face a substantial pay cut,” one Board member supporting the proposal said, “while also broadening the pool to include people who currently under-earn.”

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Topics:

Board of Deputies

Phil Rosenberg

UK Jewish organisations

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