‘People often think of Jerusalem as an idea, but it’s a city full of people’

For Susan Winton, working at the Jerusalem Foundation UK as its CEO was always more than just a job.
Over 40 years ago, when she was on her gap year from the States, she met her British-born husband, Adam, in the city. “My parents packed me off to Israel assuming I’d meet a nice Jewish boy from New York… and 43 years later, here we are in London.”
When not in London, they spend a lot of time in their home in Baka, in south Jerusalem.
In her leaving speech, after 14 years at the helm of the charity, Winton, 63, shared how in the evening, they like to walk to Teddy Park, named after Teddy Kollek, the late Jerusalem mayor and the visionary founder of the Jerusalem Foundation.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.