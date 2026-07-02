ORT JUMP to launch alumni network for thousands of programme graduates

Announcing the alumni network at the event, ORT CEO Jude Jackson said it would “create networking opportunities” for students and enable them to “shape the future of our organisations”.

CEO of ORT UK Jude Jackson (Photo: Liz Isles)

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Jackson later told the JC: “We’ve launched a more formalised ORT JUMP alumni network, inviting anyone who has taken part in an ORT JUMP programme over the past 17 years to get in touch.

"The support doesn’t end when students graduate. We want to build an ongoing community with events and networking opportunities as our alumni pursue their career goals.”

She added that they would love ORT JUMP graduates to help them track both the mentoring and employability skills programmes’ impact over the years and to come to them with ideas of how to further develop them. “We’re keen to collaborate with as many people as possible so that we can...jump-start even more meaningful career journeys.”

At the evening, students were invited to give feedback on how they would like to stay involved with ORT, with options ranging from becoming a mentor to taking part in sponsored events to raise funds for the charity, including a sky-dive or a polar (cold water) jump.

The evening saw awards given to several students who had excelled on the mentoring programme. These included Emily Rovniaguin from JCoSS and Zachary Jacobs from JFS, who had both been mentored in the film industry. Other award winners were Benjamin Bilyak from Hasmonean High School for Boys, who was mentored in finance, Diya Dhani from Henrietta Barnett, whose mentor had given her experience in engineering, and Klaudia Ralnikova, from La Sainte Union Catholic School, who was introduced to the legal industry.

ORT JUMP award winners: (left to right) Benjamin Bilyak, Klaudia Ralnikova, Zachary Jacobs, Diya Dhani, Emily Rovniaguin (Photo: Grainge Photography)

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Mia Lyons, the ORT JUMP mentoring programme manager, said: “The ORT JUMP mentoring graduation is the highlight of the year for the ORT JUMP team. Celebrating with our ambitious mentees, our wonderful mentors, the dedicated school professionals and supportive parents, is an absolute joy and confirms just how many people benefit from our life-changing programme.”

Lyons said that 20 per cent of their mentors were ORT JUMP alumni. “[They] credit the programme with giving them confidence and clarity on their career journeys and want to offer the same opportunity to the next generation.”

Guests heard from Melanie Azari, a chartered physiotherapist, who is both a mentor and parent of a mentee. She said: “Every student I've worked with has taught me something. Watching a young person grow in confidence, discover what they're capable of and take steps towards their future is a privilege.

“As a parent, I also see the challenges young people face today. It is a new world of opportunities that are exciting but often overwhelming. Career paths are constantly evolving, and competition is fierce... [ORT JUMP] gives students guidance, experience, confidence and real-world insight at a crucial stage in their lives.”

Her son, Coby, from Yavneh College, had been mentored in marketing by Josh Harris. Coby said: “I would absolutely recommend ORT JUMP to other students because it provides a unique opportunity to learn directly from experienced professionals, gain practical skills, and build confidence for the future. It allows you to explore different industries and ask questions that you simply can’t learn from a classroom alone.”

Other speakers included Ava Rose, who graduated from ORT JUMP two years ago while at King Solomon High School and was given a place on a solicitor apprenticeship scheme at a global law firm after being mentored by lawyer Hilary Davidson.

Ava, who now plans on becoming a mentor, said: “My experience is proof of what can happen when young people are given the right support and opportunities. Two years ago, I joined this programme hoping to learn more about a career in law. I never imagined that just two years later, I would be working in the legal profession and speaking here tonight. To me, that shows the lasting impact this programme can have and why it is so important.”

The keynote was a conversation between Talia Shabatai, director of legal and business affairs for Island Records, a label of Universal Music Group, and journalist Nicole Lampert, who writes for the JC.

Qualifying at a solicitor in 2020, four years later, Talia became one of the youngest business affairs heads in the music industry and won the Rising Star Award at Music Week’s Women in Music Awards. Talia paid tribute to a workplace mentor, who had given her guidance for eight years.







