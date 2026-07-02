ORT JUMP to launch alumni network for thousands of programme graduates

ORT UK is launching an alumni network to connect the thousands of people who have graduated from its ORT JUMP mentoring and employability skills programmes.
The mentoring scheme was set up in 2009, and since then, it has seen thousands of Year 12 students be paired with a mentor working in an industry they are interested in.
The employability skills programme, which also includes working skills days, work experience and challenge weeks, was launched in 2023.
At a ceremony on Wednesday evening in north London, a record number of 450 students from Jewish and non-Jewish schools graduated from the mentoring programme.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.