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ORT JUMP to launch alumni network for thousands of programme graduates

The mentoring scheme saw a record number of 450 Year 12 students take part this year

July 2, 2026 12:12
ORT JUMP graduates 2026 (Photo: Grainge Photography)
ORT JUMP graduates (Photo: Grainge Photography)

By

Gaby Wine

3 min read

ORT UK is launching an alumni network to connect the thousands of people who have graduated from its ORT JUMP mentoring and employability skills programmes.

The mentoring scheme was set up in 2009, and since then, it has seen thousands of Year 12 students be paired with a mentor working in an industry they are interested in.

The employability skills programme, which also includes working skills days, work experience and challenge weeks, was launched in 2023.

At a ceremony on Wednesday evening in north London, a record number of 450 students from Jewish and non-Jewish schools graduated from the mentoring programme.

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Topics:

ORT JUMP

JFS

JCoSS

Hasmonean

La Sainte Union

Henrietta Barnett

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