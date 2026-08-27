New guide launched on how to campaign for Israel

Jewish campaign group Stop The Hate has launched a guide on how to campaign for Israel.
Aptly named Answer The Hate, the guide, in the form of a website, includes everything from how to protest to how to speak on the radio and respond to online antisemitism.
The idea was to give everybody who wanted to fight back against anti-Zionism and antisemitism advice, guidance and a structure, said Stop The hate founders – something they said was lacking when they started campaigning.
Co-founder Yochy Davis said: “I have been doing this for over ten years, and for most of them, it was just a handful of us.
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