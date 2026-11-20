“My grandfather was colourblind, and colourblind in life as well. To him, it wasn’t about a person being Shomer Shabbat, Chasidic, Jewish, or non-Jewish – he felt that humans needed to be loved.”

Rubin was born in Brooklyn, where, after gaining his rabbinic ordination, he opened the first yeshivah for boys with learning difficulties in the US.

He also led a congregation in the Flatbush neighbourhood of New York and was elected the first chaplain of Maimonides Hospital’s outpatient facility.

His move across the pond – with his wife, Chaya Sarah Grodzinsky, who he married in 1964, and who passed away in 2020 – took a three-year detour to Israel, where he worked in Kiryat Shmona.

Rubin’s acceptance of the invitation to lead South Manchester Synagogue was viewed as a real breakthrough for the community.

“Being minister at South Manchester Synagogue he felt was a calling, and it was a very important part of his life,” Schreibhand said. “He loved other Jewish people loving Hashem.”

While in Manchester, his leadership abilities developed, and he spent time as chairman of the Rabbinical Council of the Provinces, and as a rabbinical committee member of the Rabbinical Centre of Europe.

For a time, he was also the Jewish chaplain to Greater Manchester Police and to Christie’s Hospital.

And for many years he led the Jewish Assembly at Manchester Grammar School, which paid tribute to him online.

“Rabbi Rubin will be remembered for his enthusiasm, dedication, and determination to empower young people within his community, many of whom went on to become leaders,” the school said in an Instagram post.

After he left his role at South Manchester Synagogue in 2010, he established two educational centres in the Manchester area.

The first, Adass Aish Kodesh Synagogue, is based in Prestwich, and was named in memory of the Piaseczna Rebbe, Kalonymus Kalman Shapira, who continued to teach Torah in the Warsaw Ghetto and was murdered in the Trawniki concentration camp.

The second, Mesivta Ohr Shlomoh, is based in Salford, and was founded with the ethos of educating each pupil in Torah and secular studies according to his individual abilities.

Rubin will be remembered within the Manchester community for his leadership, warmth, and passion for education, said community members.

One comment under a Facebook post announcing his passing describes him as “an imposing figure who commanded respect through his strong presence, dignity, and physical stature”.

Another says he was “a lovely man [who was] really warm and welcoming to the students” and had “a good sense of humour”.

His funeral, at Phillips Park Cemetery in Whitefield, was led by his son Rabbi Moshe Rubin.

He is survived by two children, 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter, whom he managed to meet.