Rabbi Yitzchok Reuven Rubin, who served South Manchester Synagogue for 25 years, passed away on Saturday at the age of 81.
He was rabbi for the Ashkenazi congregation between 1985 and 2010, and was instrumental in its move from Fallowfield to new premises in Bowdon in 2002.
He will be remembered as “larger than life” and for “connecting to everyone he met”, according to his grandson Bezalel Schreibhand.
“It didn’t make a difference where a person was from or their affiliation, he was able to connect,” Schreibhand told the Jewish Telegraph.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.