Movement for Progressive Judaism announces new chair

She is also the chair of the New Israel Fund (UK) and the vice-chair of Citizens UK.

Cohen, who grew up in South Africa before moving to London in the 1990s, working in marketing and, later, the voluntary sector, said: "I am honoured and excited to be taking on the role at a time when the Progressive Jewish values of inclusivity, connection and community are needed now more than ever.”

Paying tribute to Kessler, she added: “Ed has been an inspiring leader and, together with MPJ co-leads Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy and the MPJ board, I look forward to continuing his work in building a vibrant, resilient and future-focused movement that welcomes people and inspires generations to come."

Kessler, who plans to remain heavily involved with MPJ, said: "Noeleen played a hugely important role when we were creating and establishing the Movement for Progressive Judaism, and it's been a privilege to work with her on the boards I chaired throughout this process. I am able to stand down knowing that she will take things forward for the movement and am delighted to support her, both personally and professionally."

Cohen’s election was welcomed by MPJ co-leads Rabbi Josh Levy and Rabbi Charley Baginsky, who said in a joint statement: "Noeleen brings an exceptional depth of experience and judgement, adding real strength to our leadership as we build the movement’s future together.

"We are also deeply grateful to Dr Ed Kessler for his leadership and for all he has given to bring MPJ into being. We will pay fuller tribute to his contribution in the coming months."