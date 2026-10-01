Movement for Progressive Judaism announces new chair

The Movement for Progressive Judaism (MPJ) has announced a new chair of trustees.
Noeleen Cohen, who brings more than two decades of experience as a trustee and chair for a range of charities, was elected at an EGM on Tuesday evening.
Cohen will serve as chair designate alongside current MPJ chair Dr Ed Kessler MBE for two months before formally taking on the role at the movement’s AGM on December 2.
The member of Alyth (North Western Reform Synagogue) is currently on the MPJ board and previously served on its advisory and interim boards ahead of the unification between Liberal and Reform Judaism.
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