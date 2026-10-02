Middlesex University spreads a tabernacle of peace with campus Succot event

Succot hospitality was extended to staff and students of different faiths on Thursday when Middlesex University hosted a special event to celebrate it.
After students erected a booth on their Hendon campus, they joined faculty and local community leaders in a progframme to explore the themes and symbolism of the festival.
A dozen rabbis from across the religious spectrum were on hand to field enquiries, while a hot vegetarian buffet and kosher bagels supplied by the university added to the bonhomie.
Middlesex J-Soc’s membership may run into only single figures. But as Raphi Leon, president of the Union of Jewish Students, said, the occasion “proved you don’t have to have the largest Jewish student community to make an impact, to take pride in your Jewish identity and share that with others in the wider community.
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