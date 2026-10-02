Become a Member
Community

Middlesex University spreads a tabernacle of peace with campus Succot event

Staff and students explored the themes of the festival to

October 2, 2026 16:56
Sukkot 2026_Highres-09.jpg
Succot celebration at Middlesex University: with the Mayor of Barnet Zahra Beg (third right back row) is J-soc president Luana Lissner (fourth left second row) Photo: Yiwa Lau

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Succot hospitality was extended to staff and students of different faiths on Thursday when Middlesex University hosted a special event to celebrate it.

After students erected a booth on their Hendon campus, they joined faculty and local community leaders in a progframme to explore the themes and symbolism of the festival.

A dozen rabbis from across the religious spectrum were on hand to field enquiries, while a hot vegetarian buffet and kosher bagels supplied by the university added to the bonhomie.

building bridges; the succah at Middlesex Universitybuilding bridges; the succah at Middlesex University[Missing Credit]

Middlesex J-Soc’s membership may run into only single figures. But as Raphi Leon, president of the Union of Jewish Students, said, the occasion “proved you don’t have to have the largest Jewish student community to make an impact, to take pride in your Jewish identity and share that with others in the wider community.

To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.

Topics:

Interfaith

Succot

succah

Hendon

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper