Manchester and Liverpool Jewish housing associations merge to form regional provider

Demand for Jewish housing continues to grow, particularly in Manchester, where the community is expanding. Although Liverpool's Jewish population is smaller than it once was, Geller said the city's housing assets and long-standing community infrastructure would play an important role in strengthening the new organisation.

NWJHA is already looking beyond the merger, with ambitions to increase the supply of Jewish housing across the region. Geller said the association is “actively seeking opportunities to expand” and called on landowners, developers, estate agents, local authorities and community organisations to come forward with suitable sites or development opportunities.

For the association, however, providing homes is about more than increasing housing stock.

Chief executive David Mintz, who previously led the Manchester association, said Jewish housing “is about far more than bricks and mortar. It is about understanding the practical, cultural, religious and social needs of the communities we serve.”

That means providing and designing homes that reflect the way Jewish families live, with space for kosher kitchens, layouts suiting larger families and back gardens capable of accommodating a succah. Many families also seek homes within walking distance of synagogues, Jewish schools, kosher shops and other community facilities.

For older residents, remaining close to communal spaces can help reduce loneliness and maintain social connections, particularly during the High Holy Days.

The association is also working with the Union of Jewish Students to support young people studying away from home. Amid rising antisemitism on university campuses, Mintz said access to accommodation where students feel safe and able to express their Jewish identity is increasingly important.

One priority, he said, is ensuring Liverpool's Hillel House student accommodation continues to provide support for Jewish students beginning their studies in the city.

“Jewish housing is not simply defined by who lives in it,” Mintz said. “It is defined by how it enables Jewish life to be lived.”