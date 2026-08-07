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Manchester and Liverpool Jewish housing associations merge to form regional provider

The merger will enable the number of Jewish housing to be increased across the region

August 7, 2026 12:17
Phil Geller, left, and David Mintz.jpg
(left) Phil Geller, former chairman of the Manchester Jewish Housing Association and now chair of NWJHA, and (right) David Mintz, former chief executive of MJHA and now chief executive of NWJHA (Credit: courtesy)

By

Arthur Popivker

1 min read
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The Manchester Jewish Housing Association and Liverpool Jewish Housing Association have merged to create a new regional provider managing 310 homes, with plans to expand housing for Jewish communities across the North West.

The newly formed North West Jewish Housing Association (NWJHA) brings together the Manchester association, founded in 1959, and its Liverpool counterpart, established in 1975. Leaders say the merger will create a stronger organisation with greater capacity to invest in homes, improve services and meet future demand.

Phil Geller, formerly chairman of the Manchester Jewish Housing Association and now chair of NWJHA, described the merger as “a landmark moment for Jewish housing in the north west, bringing together decades of experience, shared values and a commitment to community.”

He said the combined organisation would have the “scale, expertise, operational resilience and resources to invest in homes, support residents and meet future housing needs across the region.”

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Topics:

Housing

North West Jewish Housing Association

Liverpool

Manchester

Manchester Hillel House

Liverpool Hillel House

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