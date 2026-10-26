LSJS names Elaine Robinson as its new chief executive

The London School of Jewish Studies has appointed Elaine Robinson, a former deputy director of Jewish life at Immanuel College and former deputy head of JCoSS, to be its next chief executive.

Principal of the Sir Manasseh Meyer International School, the Jewish school in Singapore for the past 10 years, she will take up her position at the Orthodox adult education and teacher training college in Hendon next September.

She holds a National Professional Qualification for headship ase well as a master’s in philosophy of education from London’s Institute of Education and has taught on LSJS’s education programmes. She spent two years in Jewish higher education at the Pardes Institute at Jerusalem.

At JCoSS, she helped to establish its Jewish curriculum and ethos and is also a former head of social responsibility at the UJIA.