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LSJS names Elaine Robinson as its new chief executive

The principal of Singapore’s Jewish school will return to the UK to take up her new role next autumn

October 26, 2026 17:19
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New CEO of LSJS: Elaine Robinson (photo: Linked-In)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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The London School of Jewish Studies has appointed Elaine Robinson, a former deputy director of Jewish life at Immanuel College and former deputy head of JCoSS, to be its next chief executive.

Principal of the Sir Manasseh Meyer International School, the Jewish school in Singapore for the past 10 years, she will take up her position at the Orthodox adult education and teacher training college in Hendon next September.

She holds a National Professional Qualification for headship ase well as a master’s in philosophy of education from London’s Institute of Education and has taught on LSJS’s education programmes. She spent two years in Jewish higher education at the Pardes Institute at Jerusalem.

At JCoSS, she helped to establish its Jewish curriculum and ethos and is also a former head of social responsibility at the UJIA.

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Topics:

LSJS

Jewish Education

London

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