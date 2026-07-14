Leo Baeck College ordains its 220th rabbi

In 2019, she was ordained as Kohenet (a priestess), a Jewish spiritual leadership role centering on women’s rituals.

Speaking after her ordination, Rabbi Tischler said she felt “empowered by being part of such a strong lineage” of female rabbis and how it was “something so many of my ancestors could never even have dreamed of”.

Rabbi Yael Tischler (Photo: Leo Baeck College)

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The newly ordained rabbi is the co-founder of Yelala, a project helping people connect and reclaim their roots of Jewish ancestry through women’s rituals. While the organisation focuses mainly on the “Divine Feminine” and the experiences of women, most of their events are open to people of all genders, sexual orientations, races and ages. They are also commissioned for a variety of ceremonies, including Jewish and interfaith wedding ceremonies and memorial services.

Rabbi Tischler said: “I hope to bring the Jewish community… the presence of an image of a God who embodies all genders, so that all of us can see ourselves as being made in the image of the Divine; the reclamation of women's ritual practices; and making space for everyone in the Progressive Jewish community to contribute to Jewish life in their own way.”

She also said that singing would play a significant part in her leadership.

Rabbi Tischler was ordained by Rabbi Kath Vardi from Menorah Reform Synagogue, making her the fourth link in a chain of female rabbis ordained by another female rabbi.

The service was conducted by an all-female group of religious leaders – Rabbi Robyn Ashworth-Steen, a lecturer at LBC, cantor Zöe Jacobs from Finchley Reform Synagogue and Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers from Edgware & Hendon Reform Synagogue.

(l-r) Cantor Zöe Jacobs from Finchley Reform Synagogue, Rabbi Debbie Young-Somers from Edgware & Hendon Reform Synagogue and Rabbi Robyn Ashworth-Steen, a lecturer at LBC (Photo: Leo Baeck College)

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Incoming director of Jewish studies, Rabbi Dr Tali Artman-Partock, who gave the address,

praised Rabbi Tischler, saying she was “a woman who can stand confidently on judgment day as her true spiritual virtue is enjoying every goodness laid before her”.

There was added poignancy to the occasion as it marked Rabbi Dr Charles Middleburgh’s final ordination as dean and director of Jewish Studies at Leo Baeck.

(l-r) Rabbi Dr Charles H Middleburgh, Rabbi Professor Deborah Kahn-Harris and Rabbi Josh Levy (Photo: Leo Baeck College)

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The college was founded in 1956 as a centre for Progressive Jewish learning. The decision to accept female candidates for the rabbinic programme was made in 1967. Rabbi Jacqueline Tabick became the first woman to graduate from the programme in 1975.