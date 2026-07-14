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Leo Baeck College ordains its 220th rabbi

Rabbi Yael Tischler was the fourth in a chain of female rabbis to be ordained by another female rabbi

July 14, 2026 15:36
Rabbi Yael Tischler (Photo: Leo Baeck College)
Rabbi Yael Tischler (Photo: Leo Baeck College)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Leo Baeck College, the UK centre for Progressive Jewish learning, has celebrated the ordination of its 220th rabbi.

Rabbi Yael Tischler, originally from Vancouver, was ordained last Sunday at a ceremony at Alyth Synagogue.

Rabbi Tischler, 40, who moved to the UK in 2012, has served as the rabbinic leader of Makor Hayim Synagogue and has led services at various other organisations and synagogues, including Alyth, Finchley Progressive, Kehillah North London, Moishe House and Limmud.

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Leo Baeck College

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