JW3 to take over the running of Mitzvah Day

Mitzvah Day, the UK’s largest faith-led day of social action, is to move under the auspices of JW3.

Founded by Laura Marks CBE in 2005, Mitzvah Day sees tens of thousands of volunteers participate in projects across synagogues, schools, community centres and interfaith networks. Volunteers visit care homes, collect clothing for refugees, stock food banks and support environmental missions.

The cross-communal initiative began at JCC for London – the organisation that later became JW3 – before it became an independent charity in 2008. Its new chapter at JW3 is being backed by the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Raymond Simonson, chief executive of JW3, said: “Mitzvah Day is one of the great success stories of British Jewish communal life. For 20 years, Laura and her team have built something remarkable – a Jewish-led movement that brings people together across generations, denominations, faiths and backgrounds, and turns Jewish values into practical acts of kindness, justice and responsibility.