JW3 comes of age with all-singing, all-dancing b’mitzvah party

Comparing the building to a bar or batmitzvah child, Simonson, who was given an MBE for services to Jewish communities and community cohesion in the King’s Birthday Honours List, said: “Every parent hopes their child will grow up to be curious about the world, kind to other people, and proud of where they come from. I think we've done alright.

“I'm proud that JW3 has grown up to be endlessly curious, that it's welcoming, that it's creative, that it isn't afraid of difficult conversations.”

He said that running the centre hadn’t come without its challenges, including the pandemic, when activities were forced to move online, and the increase in antisemitism in recent years. “But those experiences haven't diminished who JW3 is. If anything, they've reminded us why this place matters,” said Simonson, who also made JW3 a central focus for the hostage campaign, with its Empty Shabbat Table and Lovelock Hostage Bridge.

The Lovelock Hostage Bridge

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While saying he was proud of the multitude of activities they run, Simonson said he was “even prouder of what happens between all the events and activities - the conversations in the café after a powerful talk, the chance encounters in the lobby [and] the friendships that begin while waiting for a class to start”.

Paying tribute to JW3 staff and visitors, Simonson said: “People often ask me what makes JW3 special. For me, it's never been the building. It’s always been what happens inside it.

“It's the people who bring it to life, every single day. Thank you for helping to raise this remarkable 13-year-old. JW3, we couldn't be prouder of the community you've become.”

The afternoon consisted of the world premiere of Barmy Mitzvah, created especially for JW3 by acclaimed pantomime writer Nick Cassenbaum.

Barmy Mitzvah (Photo: Lou Morris Photography)

Louise Morris

The day also featured Simcha Snaps, a moving photography exhibition offering a visual celebration of bar and batmitzvahs across generations of the JW3 community. The exhibition will remain on display throughout the summer.

There was a family disco, a dance showcase of emerging talent, as well as cooking workshops run by Fabienne Viner-Luzzato.

The Jewish Museum, which has just opened Two Rooms - a temporary exhibition space at JW3 - held an additional pop-up display of the history of bar and batmitzvahs, which included recordings of the oldest simcha speeches.

The JW3 cinema screened a selection of Jewish films and winners of Battle of the Bands 2026, The Shambles, gave a performance.

Actress Debbie Chazen, who also sang at the b’mitzvah, first got involved with JW3 when she set up an amateur dramatics group there called Spielers, which attracted over 40 people. Now a regular in JW3 pantos, in which she plays the dame, Chazen said: “I just have a jolly good time whenever I come here. There’s the café, the cinema, the shows, the classes, so I’m a big fan.”

Debbie Chazen (Photo: Gaby Wine)

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She added: “It’s really vital for the community to have somewhere where we can meet be safe and be secure and everyone can have a really good time. There’s no agenda. It’s just good old Jewish fun.”

Cartoonist and film-maker Zoom Rockman, who, together with Ivor Baddiel, helped curate the simcha photos for the b’mitzvah, told the JC: “I think it’s really important to have places like this for the Jewish community. We need a centre for people to come to and where people can meet each other.”

Zoom Rockman (Photo: Gaby Wine)

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“I think we all saw it during Covid - that when you don’t have these places to go to, it feels like the community doesn’t exist. But when you’re here and you can come in, that’s when it feels like you’re part of the community.”