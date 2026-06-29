JW3 comes of age with all-singing, all-dancing b’mitzvah party

The UK’s largest Jewish cultural centre came of age on Sunday when it celebrated its 13th anniversary with a b’mitzvah.
JW3 in Hampstead opened its doors 13 years ago and has since been delivering a vast cultural and educational programme to both the Jewish and the non-Jewish community.
Its CEO Raymond Simonson said yesterday that after fearing people wouldn’t come when the hub first opened, they had now welcomed nearly two million visitors.
Addressing hundreds of guests, Simonson said: “Children have grown up here, friendships have begun here, volunteers have found purpose here, couples have met here, and some have got married here. For so many people, JW3 has become woven into the rhythm of their lives.”
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