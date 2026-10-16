JW3 celebrates nearly two million visitors since its opening

Marc was presented with a special award by Dame Duffield, who is JW3's founding benefactor and life president, in recognition of his “outstanding leadership and dedication to the organisation”.

Dame Duffield said her aim had been “to build a place where everybody [could come together] ... We've built it for all the Jews in England, whatever they are, whatever they think”.

Dame Vivien Duffield DBE (Photo: Blake Ezra Photography) [Missing Credit]

Some 150 guests enjoyed performances from the acclaimed musical Cable Street, which started as a series of workshops at JW3 in 2017, before going on to have successful runs in London and New York.

Introducing the performances, JW3 CEO Raymond Simonson MBE paid a moving tribute to the show's director, Adam Lenson, who died on October 8, aged 41, from cancer.

A longstanding member of the JW3 creative team, Lenson had contributed to theatrical and musical projects at the centre since its earliest days. Simonson dedicated the performance to Lenson's memory, describing him as "a huge part of the JW3 family".

JW3 CEO Raymond Simonson, paying tribute to the late Adam Lenson (Photo: Blake Ezra Photography) [Missing Credit]

Actor Allan Corduner joined journalist Brigit Grant for a lively conversation about his 45-year career, sharing stories of working with Barbra Streisand and Sam Mendes.

Discussing the future of Jewish storytelling in film, Corduner observed that "there is movement on the positive side".

Brigit Grant and Allan Corduner in conversation (Photo: Blake Ezra Photography) [Missing Credit]

Guests also watched an exclusive preview of Maurice Dancing, a new animated short film by artist Zoom Rockman celebrating Holocaust survivor and JW3 regular Maurice Peltz, who will soon be celebrating his 100th birthday.

Simonson said: “Our 13th anniversary is a chance to celebrate everything our community has achieved together, but also to recognise the responsibility we have for what comes next.

"Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we can continue to champion Jewish creativity, strengthen connections and ensure that JW3 remains a place where Jewish life can be lived proudly, openly and joyfully."

He added that the cultural hub’s security bill for this year would be £650,000 – “money we'd much rather be spending on the programmes and activities that bring people together”.

The evening raised £474,000 to support JW3's charitable work, “helping to ensure it remains a vibrant, welcoming home for Jewish life at a time when such spaces are more important than ever”, said a JW3 spokesperson.