JW3 celebrates nearly two million visitors since its opening

Nearly two million people have been through the doors of JW3 since it opened 13 years ago.
This was the figure announced on Wednesday evening, when the success of Anglo-Jewry’s largest centre of Jewish culture was celebrated at its barmitzvah gala.
Chair Marc Nohr reflected on JW3's growth since Dame Vivien Duffield had come up with the vision in 2003.
Speaking at his final gala as chair, after nine years in the role and 15 years as a trustee, Nohr said: “In a world that sometimes seems determined to make Jewish life smaller, quieter and more fearful, JW3 keeps making it bigger, louder and more joyful.”
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